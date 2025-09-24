Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2524
Open or Closed?
This jeweler had his entrance partially opened. I couldn't tell if he wanted customers or not. He looked up just as I took the picture. I like that there was only a small opening for the light.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2890
photos
46
followers
115
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th September 2025 3:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
closed
,
open
,
business
,
jeweler
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close