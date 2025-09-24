Previous
Open or Closed? by judyc57
Open or Closed?

This jeweler had his entrance partially opened. I couldn't tell if he wanted customers or not. He looked up just as I took the picture. I like that there was only a small opening for the light.
JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
