Previous
Photo 2535
Hulen Mall
A very colorful mural at the entrance of Hulen Mall. I've always liked this mural.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2901
photos
46
followers
115
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
1st October 2025 3:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
mural
,
parking
,
art
,
lot
,
entrance
,
columns
