Photo 2539
Reflection
You can see the beautiful garden area reflected in the arched window.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Views
1
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS R8
3rd October 2025 10:58pm
window
reflection
glass
garden
