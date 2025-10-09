Previous
Shadows & Lines by judyc57
Photo 2542

Shadows & Lines

I returned to my favorite place. But this time I composed for shadows and lines. It is such a beautiful passage way.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact