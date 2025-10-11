Previous
Clock by judyc57
Photo 2544

Clock

I found a vintage alarm clock with bells and legs. I like the classic large black numbers, and I won't need glasses to read the time.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
697% complete

