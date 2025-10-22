Sign up
Previous
Photo 2555
The Light
The literal light at the end of the tunnel. This passage takes you from the street to the shops and restaurants. Not many people out shopping today.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
1
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
street
,
shadows
,
darkness
,
passage
,
centered
