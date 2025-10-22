Previous
The Light by judyc57
Photo 2555

The Light

The literal light at the end of the tunnel. This passage takes you from the street to the shops and restaurants. Not many people out shopping today.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact