Shiny Tree by judyc57
Photo 2558

Shiny Tree

From afar, this tree was shining like a white light. The sun was directly hitting it and lighting it up. We recently had a heavy storm that blew down several trees. This bald tree looked like parts of it had been broken off.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
