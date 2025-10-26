Previous
Withering Flower by judyc57
Withering Flower

This single sunflower was beginning to wither away. It was holding its own because all the others around it were already turning brown. It looks like summer has ended and fall is here.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
