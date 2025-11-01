Sign up
Previous
Photo 2560
Acorns
Acorns ~ my husband hates them all over his yard, and I love them for pretty fall pictures.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2926
photos
46
followers
116
following
701% complete
View this month »
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd November 2025 12:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colors
,
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
acorns
*lynn
ace
so clear and beautiful
November 2nd, 2025
