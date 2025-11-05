Previous
Leaf in the Sunlght by judyc57
Leaf in the Sunlght

I couldn't resist the lovely little branch growing on the side of the tree. The sunlight hit it just right.
5th November 2025

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
