Photo 2569
Upstairs Window
All the windows had this metal frame underneath, but only this one had stained glass windows. I also liked the shadow that the metal part made.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2936
photos
46
followers
116
following
704% complete
View this month »
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
6th November 2025 2:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
shadows
,
metal
,
stained-glass
Jennifer
ace
I love a good window shot.
Love this, love the shadows too.
November 9th, 2025
