Photo 2571
Walking the Trail
It was a gorgeous day for spending time outside. The leaves are just now beginning to turn colors. We had a very long summer, so we have to take advantage of the cooler weather. The trees made a great frame for this shot.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th November 2025 4:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colors
,
leaves
,
outdoors
,
walking
,
fall
,
framing
