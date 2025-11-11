Sign up
Photo 2572
On the Ground
I just put the camera on the ground and began to shoot. Dead brown leaves and little yellow flowers made for an interesting shot.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
leaves
ground
fall
bokeh
brown
gloria jones
ace
Nice low pov
November 14th, 2025
