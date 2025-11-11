Previous
On the Ground by judyc57
Photo 2572

On the Ground

I just put the camera on the ground and began to shoot. Dead brown leaves and little yellow flowers made for an interesting shot.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice low pov
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact