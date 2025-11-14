Sign up
Photo 2575
The Face
I see a face in the old wood.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2943
photos
47
followers
116
following
706% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th November 2025 4:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
eyes
,
face
,
nose
,
wood
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
A one-eyed old hag.
November 16th, 2025
