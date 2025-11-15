Previous
Hanging On by judyc57
Photo 2576

Hanging On

Here's another lone leaf. This one is hanging on to the metal fence. You can see the tip of the leaf curled around the metal bar.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Fun find and capture
November 16th, 2025  
