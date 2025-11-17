Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2578
The Butterfly
This beautifully lit butterfly can be found on the square in Granbury. We were in town for a tribute band concert when we saw this.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2945
photos
47
followers
116
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
14th November 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
butterfly
,
nighttime
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close