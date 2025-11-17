Previous
The Butterfly by judyc57
Photo 2578

The Butterfly

This beautifully lit butterfly can be found on the square in Granbury. We were in town for a tribute band concert when we saw this.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

@judyc57
