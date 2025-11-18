Sign up
Photo 2579
Black Colored Pencil
The black colored pencil is the most used of my colored pencils. Therefore, it is the shortest. The hole in the spool of thread held it in place perfectly.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
wooden
,
pencil
,
coloring
,
art
,
drawing
,
minimalist
,
bland
