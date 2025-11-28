Previous
Pipes, Drum, Kilts by judyc57
Photo 2589

Pipes, Drum, Kilts

This is the Fort Worth Scottish Pipes and Drums group. They came out to play for an event at Clearfork. Amazing Grace on the bagpipes always makes me sad.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
