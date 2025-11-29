Previous
Mother and Child by judyc57
Mother and Child

This beautiful sculpture can be found at the First United Methodist Church. To me, it's a mother looking to the heavens and asking God to help her protect and raise her child.
29th November 2025

JudyC

judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
