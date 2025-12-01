Previous
First United Methodist Church by judyc57
Photo 2592

First United Methodist Church

This is the First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. It is a breath-taking building inspired by the Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. To me, it is the most beautiful building I have ever seen. I love everything about it, the Gothic styled architecture, the stained-glass windows, the great height, the gorgeous doors, etc. PLUS, Jesus is there to welcome you!
Interesting fact:
This church began in 1874, in a one room frame structure. The church grew steadily and years later, plans were draw for this building. On the morning of October 29, 1929 — the day the stock market crashed — ground was broken for this current facility. Tough economic times followed, but they were determined to finish the project in 1930 as planned.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
710% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great capture
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact