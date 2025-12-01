First United Methodist Church

This is the First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. It is a breath-taking building inspired by the Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris, France. To me, it is the most beautiful building I have ever seen. I love everything about it, the Gothic styled architecture, the stained-glass windows, the great height, the gorgeous doors, etc. PLUS, Jesus is there to welcome you!

Interesting fact:

This church began in 1874, in a one room frame structure. The church grew steadily and years later, plans were draw for this building. On the morning of October 29, 1929 — the day the stock market crashed — ground was broken for this current facility. Tough economic times followed, but they were determined to finish the project in 1930 as planned.