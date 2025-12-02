Previous
It's Shadow by judyc57
Photo 2593

It's Shadow

The metal post with a star inside the circle cast a nice shadow.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
710% complete

