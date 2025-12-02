Sign up
Photo 2593
It's Shadow
The metal post with a star inside the circle cast a nice shadow.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2960
photos
47
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th November 2025 12:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
post
,
shadow
,
sidewalk
,
star
,
metal
,
urban
