Birthday Card by judyc57
Photo 2595

Birthday Card

My friend painted this card for my birthday today! She said, "That's me and you if we were chickens!" I think it's great.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
