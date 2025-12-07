Sign up
Photo 2598
Photo 2598
Lunch
I made a round to the food court and came upon an interesting young lady eating her lunch.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2964
photos
47
followers
116
following
711% complete
View this month »
2591
2592
2593
2594
2595
2596
2597
2598
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th December 2025 12:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
photography
,
mall
,
eating
,
woman
,
candid
,
shooting
Leave a Comment
