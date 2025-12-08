Previous
Restaurant Floor by judyc57
Photo 2599

Restaurant Floor

I love the flooring in this place. I looked down and got dizzy. LOL
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
It does have a dizzying effect on you.
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact