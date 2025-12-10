Previous
Polar Express by judyc57
Photo 2601

Polar Express

My nephew built this Polar Express train for a Christmas parade float. He put a lot of hard work into it. I think it came out great! His granddaughters waved from the "windows" of the train, and his grandson was the train conductor.
