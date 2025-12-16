Previous
Diet Coke and Ice by judyc57
Photo 2607

Diet Coke and Ice

I filled the frame with my drink ~ Diet Coke and ice cubes.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact