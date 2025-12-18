Sign up
Previous
Photo 2609
Christmas Decor
Twinkly lights around a glass vase filled with all kinds of good things.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
Views
3
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
18th December 2025 4:50pm
christmas
,
fruit
,
lights
,
ornament
,
decor
,
pinecones
