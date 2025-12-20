Previous
Next
Ornaments by judyc57
Photo 2611

Ornaments

These are ornaments that are on an 86-foot tree downtown Fort Worth. Each of the ornaments on the tree were hand painted by artists in the FW area.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
715% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact