Photo 2611
Ornaments
These are ornaments that are on an 86-foot tree downtown Fort Worth. Each of the ornaments on the tree were hand painted by artists in the FW area.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th December 2025 5:39am
Tags
tree
art
decorations
ornaments
painted
spheres
