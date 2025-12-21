Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2612
Christmas Tree
This is the Christmas Tree in Sundance Square. The fountains were working, and kids were running through the water. It was a lovely night with 86 degrees temperatures.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2978
photos
46
followers
115
following
715% complete
View this month »
2605
2606
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
26th December 2025 7:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
water
,
downtown
,
outdoors
,
fountains
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close