Previous
Dandelion by judyc57
Photo 2618

Dandelion

I found one dandelion that my husband missed when ridding our yard of them. The wintery weather has not reached us yet, so it was a nice 65 degrees day to get out and shoot.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great focus, dof
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact