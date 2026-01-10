Previous
Next
Lamp and Shadow by judyc57
Photo 2619

Lamp and Shadow

Just a lovely lamp and it's shadow
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact