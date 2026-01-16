Sign up
Photo 2624
Lime Green Horse
I was at La Gran Plaza Mall this week. Everything was colorful and interesting. It's a great mall where you can find all kinds of deals! It's even better if you can speak Spanish!
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2991
photos
46
followers
115
following
719% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
14th January 2026 3:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
mall
,
horse
,
colorful
,
lime
,
plaza
