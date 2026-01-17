Previous
Leading to the Church by judyc57
Photo 2622

Leading to the Church

I got low and used a stripe in the parking lot to lead to the eye to the Presbyterian Church.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact