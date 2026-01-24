Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2627
Snow in Texas
Don't laugh. We got a little bit of snow today. It didn't even cover the grass. They say we'll get more tomorrow. We'll see. In my calculations, we got a teaspoon of snow. LOL
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2993
photos
46
followers
115
following
719% complete
View this month »
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
24th January 2026 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
grass
,
cold
,
temperatures
KV
ace
Nice shot of the snow… the “teaspoon” measure made me smile.
January 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close