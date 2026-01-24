Previous
Snow in Texas by judyc57
Photo 2627

Snow in Texas

Don't laugh. We got a little bit of snow today. It didn't even cover the grass. They say we'll get more tomorrow. We'll see. In my calculations, we got a teaspoon of snow. LOL
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
KV ace
Nice shot of the snow… the “teaspoon” measure made me smile.
January 24th, 2026  
