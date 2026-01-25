Gratitude

I went to a woman's conference recently. The speaker spoke about a devotional she had been using as a bible study guide. It is a book about gratitude and thankfulness. One scripture that I connected to it was Romans 11:36. If I believe that everything comes FROM him, and I do, then whatever comes my way is for a greater purpose, for his glory and it's a gift personally for me. For example: maybe that difficult person is in my life so that I will learn to give grace, to forgive, and have more patience. God is gifting me opportunities to grow. It makes me look at the daily challenges I face with gratitude. The speaker recommended that we keep our own list of gifts from God up to one thousand. I am only up to 200 and counting.