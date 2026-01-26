Sign up
Previous
Photo 2630
Promised Snow
We finally got the promised snow. We are in day three of ice and snow. It sure is beautiful, though.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
2
2
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2996
photos
45
followers
115
following
720% complete
View this month »
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
freezing
,
temperatures
haskar
ace
A wonderful winter scene.
January 26th, 2026
Barb
ace
What a gorgeous picture!
January 26th, 2026
