Promised Snow by judyc57
Photo 2630

Promised Snow

We finally got the promised snow. We are in day three of ice and snow. It sure is beautiful, though.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
haskar ace
A wonderful winter scene.
January 26th, 2026  
Barb ace
What a gorgeous picture!
January 26th, 2026  
