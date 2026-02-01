Previous
Next
A Place to Wait by judyc57
Photo 2631

A Place to Wait

I like how the sunlight came through the window and lit up the top of the bench and made a nice shadow underneath. It was a cold day, so this was a nice waiting area with the sun shining through to give you warmth.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact