Photo 2631
A Place to Wait
I like how the sunlight came through the window and lit up the top of the bench and made a nice shadow underneath. It was a cold day, so this was a nice waiting area with the sun shining through to give you warmth.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2998
photos
45
followers
115
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
31st January 2026 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
sunlight
,
shadows
,
bench
,
waiting
,
sitting
,
warmth
