Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2632
Bird Legs
I imagine a tall bird with skinny bird legs made these prints.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2998
photos
45
followers
115
following
721% complete
View this month »
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
walking
,
footprints
,
prints
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close