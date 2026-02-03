Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2633
Heart Shaped Book
There was Craft Fair I attended. I found a vendor who cut books into all kinds of shapes and letters. This heart-shaped book was the one I chose. Since it is February, the month of hearts and love, I thought I'd use it as a prop.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2999
photos
45
followers
115
following
721% complete
View this month »
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
2nd February 2026 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
photography
,
february
,
love
,
heart
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close