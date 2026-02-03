Previous
Heart Shaped Book by judyc57
Heart Shaped Book

There was Craft Fair I attended. I found a vendor who cut books into all kinds of shapes and letters. This heart-shaped book was the one I chose. Since it is February, the month of hearts and love, I thought I'd use it as a prop.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

JudyC

