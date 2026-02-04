Sign up
Photo 2634
Red and Green
While at the grocery store, I found both red and green apples; complementary colors.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
6th February 2026 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
fruit
,
colors
,
apples
,
complementary
