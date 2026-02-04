Previous
Red and Green by judyc57
Photo 2634

Red and Green

While at the grocery store, I found both red and green apples; complementary colors.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

JudyC

judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

