Previous
Photo 2641
Yellow Chairs
We went to the theater to watch I Can Only Imagine 2. It was a great movie. On the way out there were colorful chairs all along the wall. I scooted two yellow chairs under this picture and took a shot with my phone. I like the look of this.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
SM-G770U1
Taken
21st February 2026 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
picture
,
chairs
,
colorful
,
hats
