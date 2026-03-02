Sign up
Photo 2643
The Ring
My grandson got engaged this past weekend. We love her and wish them both the best.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
Views
3
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS R8
27th February 2026 8:52pm
ring
couple
engaged
