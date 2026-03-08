Sign up
Photo 2645
Red Head
This bird is not my husband's friend He (husband) keeps looking for ways to get rid of him because of the damage he's done to our trees leading to insect infestations. I think he's a handsome fellow with beautiful colors.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3011
photos
45
followers
114
following
724% complete
View this month
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th March 2026 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
red
,
bird
,
drummer
,
redhead
,
woodpecker
