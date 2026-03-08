Previous
Red Head by judyc57
Photo 2645

Red Head

This bird is not my husband's friend He (husband) keeps looking for ways to get rid of him because of the damage he's done to our trees leading to insect infestations. I think he's a handsome fellow with beautiful colors.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact