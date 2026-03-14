Previous
Next
Knothole by judyc57
Photo 2647

Knothole

These are a couple of knotholes in our tree. My husband would like to blame the woodpecker that hangs out on this same tree for these holes.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact