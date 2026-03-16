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Chicken by judyc57
Photo 2649

Chicken

Low key shot of my red and black chicken. She's kept in a round tower tray on my kitchen island. She fits perfectly in my red kitchen.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Photo Details

Sid ace
This works really well against the black background, excellent lighting, a fave...
March 22nd, 2026  
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