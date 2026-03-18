Previous
Next
White Milk Pitcher by judyc57
Photo 2650

White Milk Pitcher

I used window light for a low key shot of this white pitcher.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact