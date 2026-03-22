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Salt and Pepper by judyc57
Photo 2652

Salt and Pepper

On more low-key shot ~ a pair of red salt and pepper shakers.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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