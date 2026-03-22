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Previous
Photo 2652
Salt and Pepper
On more low-key shot ~ a pair of red salt and pepper shakers.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3018
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Photo Details
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Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd March 2026 12:15am
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red
,
kitchen
,
pepper
,
salt
,
shakers
,
low-key
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