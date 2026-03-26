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Photo 2653
Lantern & Bird
White lantern, white bird, and a white background for a high-key image.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3020
photos
44
followers
113
following
727% complete
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Photo Details
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Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
29th March 2026 12:16am
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white
,
photography
,
bird
,
lantern
,
high-key
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