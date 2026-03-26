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Lantern & Bird by judyc57
Photo 2653

Lantern & Bird

White lantern, white bird, and a white background for a high-key image.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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