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Nine by judyc57
Photo 2657

Nine

I don't have a macro lens but still trying out a "What is it?" challenge. It's a garment holder.
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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