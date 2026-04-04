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Not a Tortilla by judyc57
Photo 2658

Not a Tortilla

Another for the "What is it?" challenge. It seals the bottle.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
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Dorothy ace
Cork
April 6th, 2026  
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